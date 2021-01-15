Kartik Aaryan Drops A Shirtless Pic & Strikes An Intense Pose; Says 'mirror Never Lies'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared a shirtless picture of himself, on Thursday. Interestingly, the photo captures an intense look on Kartik's face while presumably, he was shirtless when the picture was clicked. On the other hand, Aaryan penned a short caption for his self-portrait picture, which read, "Mirror never lies". Scroll down to take a look at Kartik Aaryan's latest entry to his Instagram feed.

Within a couple of hours, the Love Aaj Kal actor's post managed to garner more than 400k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of his 19.8M followers went gaga over Kartik's "killer look" as they flooded the comments section with fire, red-heart and heart-eye emoticons.

A handful of fan-pages of the actor also proclaimed that he is "the hottest guy on the planet Earth". A fan-page of the actor wrote, "National Crush ur Hair and those killing eyes", while another added, "Ur rising temperatures day by day more than sun".

A peek into Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 30-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts and upcoming projects. His Instagram feed is flooded with numerous selfies and self-portrait pictures, along with a couple of promotional ads. Apart from this, he also extends wishes to his fans on various festivals. Recently, on the occasion of Lohri, that is on January 13, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a picture of him, in which he was posing while sporting a turban. The picture instantly caught the attention of his fans as it bagged more than a million likes within a few hours.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his multiple upcoming films. Recently, he was snapped at Aneez Bazmee's office in Andheri. Aneez and Kartik will mark their first collaboration as the director-actor duo with their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead.

