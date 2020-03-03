Kartik Aaryan Reveals The Photo That Got Him His Debut Film; See The Pic Here!

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor came a long way, without any Godfather in the industry and is doing very well for himself. Along with being a versatile actor, the heartthrob is also an internet sensation. Having around 15 million followers. Kartik always keeps his fans hooked to his social media feed, with his quirky captions and posts. In January 2019, Kartik Aaryan revealed the picture that got him his debut movie. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan On Meeting Sara Ali Khan's Half-brother Taimur For The First Time

Kartik Aaryan reveals the photo that got him his debut film

A while ago, the 28-year-old took a trip down the memory lane and picked out an old photo of himself, which appears to be about a decade old. Sharing the priceless picture with his fans, he revealed the story behind the click. Kartik said that this photo scored him an audition for his Bollywood debut, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). He captioned the picture, "When the hair wasn't up. The photo that got me my debut film's audition. Maine Pyar Kiya look to Pyaar Ka Punchnama”. Look at his quirky post-

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Enjoys 'bonfire Party' & 'football Sesh' On 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Sets; Watch

Also Read | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kiara Advani Joins Kartik Aaryan's Quirkiness With Hilarious Caption

Many of Kartik’s co-stars from the industry also had something funny to say about his old look. Kriti Sanon took to the picture and commented “But your fave expression hasn't changed. Fallen down laughing”. Also, Sonakshi Sinha’s comment read "Achha, tu black and white era ka hai? Pata tha mujhe!" to which the Love Aaj Kal actor responded saying that he went to watch Dabangg right after getting this photo clicked.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Teaches 'Coca-Cola' Steps To Laxman Utekar; Kartik Aaryan Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.