Kartik Aaryan's Mom Embarrasses Him As She Refuses His Demand On His 'Miss You Mom' Post

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood actor who is very popular among his fans. He is well regarded for his acting skills and especially for being able to deliver long monologues. The actor is very popular on social media accounts and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. The actor recently posted a picture where he was seen missing his mother.

Kartik Aaryan posts a 'missing you mother' post

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself and his injured arm. The actor had injured himself when he was attempting to perform a stunt on the sets of a reality show. He expressed on the post how much he was missing his mother.

In his post, he wrote that he hates being away from his mother, especially when he is injured. Kartik was seen raising his injured arm to his chin level and posing for the camera. Check out the post below.

His mother's reply on the post

While fans anticipated that he must have been a pampered kid at home, his mother responded to his caption. His mother that all that love on social was possibly for something else. His mother spilt the beans and pointed out that no matter how much he tries to flatter her, she won't permit him to buy an article he has been asking for.

Kartik Aaryan wants a bike for himself

Recently, Kartik Aaryan had uploaded a story in which he was seen talking to his cast and crew about wanting to buy a bike for himself. But his crew members kept reminding the actor that his mother has strictly told him to not buy that bike. They were also seen telling the actor that his mother has asked Kartik to not buy the bike at any cost.

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

