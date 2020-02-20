Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day Date Revelation Leaves Sara Ali Khan Shocked

Being stood up on Valentine's Day is the worst thing that can happen to a lover, especially on the day when love is celebrated all across the globe. The current heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has a massive fanbase, yet what might come as a shock to millions of the Love Aaj Kal actor's fans is that he has been stood up by a girl on Valentine's Day. In an interview with a radio channel, Kartik revealed that he was stood up once by one of his dates. Read to know how his co-star Sara Ali Khan reacted to it.

Kartik Aaryan admitted that he was stood up on Valentine's Day

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's recent film Love Aaj Kal hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day this year, i.e. February 14, 2020. The rumoured couple's chemistry is admired by millions of their fans across the country who lovingly call them 'Sartik'. During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, 'Sartik' sat down for an interview with a radio channel, while in one of the segments of the show, both the stars were busting myths and rumours about themselves.

During the segment, the host asked Kartik whether he was stood up on Valentine's Day ever, to which the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor nodded saying 'yes'. Kartik admitted that it was not a myth and he was actually once stood up by one of his dates on Valentine's Day. Aaryan stated that there was one such Valentine’s Day wherein she (his date) did not show up; perhaps he assumed too much that she would come but she turned out to be something else altogether.

He concluded by saying that she reached somewhere else. However, Kartik's Love Aaj Kal co-star, who had openly admitted of wanting to take Kartik on a date on an eminent talk show, could not believe it and remained shocked. Meanwhile, after being panned by the critics, Love Aaj Kal is struggling to mint more money at the box office.

