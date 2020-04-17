Kartik Aaryan Asks Policewoman 'If One Steps Out, Will They Be Beaten?'; Check Her Reply

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently started an online series KoKi Poochega to entertain fans amid coronavirus lockdown. The Instagram series features the star interviewing civilians about the pandemic. Recently, Kartik Aaryan dropped the third episode of the fact and myth series. This time he was seen interviewing Mumbai’s frontline Police officer Madhurveena.

The latest episode of Koki Poochega has made fans laugh out loud. The series’ pattern follows disclosing the myths that are revolving around coronavirus and lockdown. Kartik Aaryan was seen asking the police officer, “If one steps out of their house, they will get beaten up?”. The star asked the officer to clear the misconception. However, the officer has a quirky reply to the question.

Officer Madhurveen jokingly said, “Although it is a myth, I want people to believe it as a fact”. Her reply made Kartik Aaryan burst out in laughter. Even fans hailed the officer by dropping positive comments for her response.

Have a look at the third episode of Koki Poochega here:

The first episode of the series featured Kartik Aaryan interviewing one of the first few coronavirus survivors of India. While the second episode sees the star busting myths about coronavirus by interviewing a doctor. The previous episodes of Koki Poochega were also loved by the fans. They are praising the actor for coming up with something innovative for fans which are informative as well. Have a look at the previous episodes of Koki Poochega:

