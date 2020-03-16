Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Has The Longest Single-take Scene? Read More Facts

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma in the leading roles, Pyaar Ka Punchnama revolves around the life of three roommates, who experience a drastic change in their respective lives after falling in love.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sonali Seygall in the leading roles. Released in 2011, Pyaar Ka Punchnama impressed masses with its gripping plot and interesting storyline. Here is a few trivial information you probably didn’t know about the film.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama lesser-know facts

Pyaar Ka Punchnama features the longest single-take scene ever shot for a Bollywood film.

Kartik Aaryan and Divyendu Sharma made their acting debut in this movie

The film's title is a play on the Hindi word "Panchnama," which means "postmortem report and Punch."

Kartik Aaryan was unaware that the famous monologue from the sequel will be added in the second installment of the film. Speaking about the same in an interview with a leading daily, Kartik revealed that he had no idea and came to know about the same during the film’s narration.

Sonnalli Seygall had once mentioned in an interview that she had to take permission from her mother to get out of the house for the film’s shoot.

Omkar Kapoor, in an interview, revealed that the boys actually got drunk on the last day ‘Sharaabi’ song shoot.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also stars Vidya Balan in the leading role. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

