Kartik Aaryan Expresses His Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar

Kartik Aaryan seems to have become a rage in Bollywood after delivering quite a few box office hits. He entered the Rs 100-crore club after the success of his film, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. His latest release at the box office has been Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 which also starred the new actor on the block, Sara Ali Khan became a hit.

However, while many Bollywood directors are now expressing their interest in working with Kartik Aaryan, the actor himself wants to work with Zoya Akhtar, Shoojit Sircar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Pati Patni aur Woh actor revealed that he is waiting for a call from the ace Bollywood directors Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shoojit Sircar. These directors are reportedly known to experiment with their films and delve into genres which are unique from that of mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Further in the interview, Kartik revealed that he would consider himself successful only after signing films with these three directors.

Kartik Aaryan had debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama followed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Since then, he has played the lead in movies like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal 2.

He is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 release. The movie also stars Kabir Singh fame, Kiara Advani. Kartik and Kiara are currently in Lucknow reportedly working on the movie.

However, it has been reported that due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak in the country and globally, the shooting schedule has been cancelled. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

Upcoming Kartik Aaryan's films

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has a number of other movies lined up in his kitty. He is also set to star in Karan Johar's Dostana 2. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Besides these, he will also be seen in Pilfer Singh and an untitled Om Raut's action movie.

