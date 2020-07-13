Did You Know That A Horrific Accident Delayed Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'?

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most loved personalities after the recent success of his past few films. The actor has proved his acting capabilities and has cemented his place in Bollywood. His breakthrough performance came in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film was loved and praised by audiences and critics alike. Even to this day, people love the film for Kartik Aaryan’s iconic monologue that was part of the film. However, did you know that a major accident involving Kartik Aaryan was responsible for the being delayed?

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama': Reasons To Watch The Much-Loved Comedy Film

Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama delayed by months due to an accident

Also Read | This Day That Year: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Moments Sipping Tea Goes Viral

In 2011 Kartik Aaryan was seen in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama and was loved for the character that he portrayed on screen. However, according to a news portal, the day Kartik Aaryan signed the film, he met with a horrific accident. Kartik Aaryan had just signed the film and was returning home in an auto-rickshaw. Due to some reason, the auto he was in flipped and injured the actor severely. According to a news portal, Kartik had injured his leg very badly due to which the film was eventually delayed.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Wishes Fan On Her Birthday, Netizens Say 'sweet Gesture'

However, after the actor recovered, he was back on set and began his shoots for Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor is still remembered for his iconic role and is especially remembered for his rant in the film. Kartik Aaryan since then went on to become one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor is still loved for the films he makes due to the offbeat yet interesting premise in them. His last film, Love Aaj Kal with Imtiaz Ali, was one of the most awaited films of 2020. Eventually, the film released and Kartik and Sara Ali Khan both were praised for their film.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Fans of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie featuring Akshay Kumar are eager to watch what Kartik Aaryan will bring to the film. The movie has already created a tremendous buzz and hence fans are excited to watch this film. Kartik will also star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, the film is yet another sequel and hence fans are excited to see the new edition of the classic film. Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin D’Cunha.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To Resume Shooting From September?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.