This Day That Year: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Moments Sipping Tea Goes Viral

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday celebration with the family to a video of Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan becoming viral, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sara Ali Khan's fun video with Kartik Aaryan

The previous year, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan broke the internet with their presence in splendid locations of Himachal Pradesh. While shooting for Love Aaj Kal, the duo spent a gala time and created memories. On this day, a video went viral on social media in which Khan is teasing her co-star as he is enjoying tea. She asks him to show how to drink a cup of tea. Sara Ali Khan also asks Kartik Aaryan to eat Poha. The duo has donned traditional Himachali caps in the video, which has garnered numerous likes and comments on social media. Check it out.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 44th birthday

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday in a park in London with her family members. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan was with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Karisma Kapoor’s children Sameira and Kiaan were also present at the simple party with their grandmother Babita. However, the only person missing from the celebrations was Randhir Kapoor.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Karisma Kapoor shared a few photos on Instagram. She also captioned it by writing, “Picnic in the park! ❤️ #family #love #familytime #papa missed you 😘 #simplepleasures #thebest #londondiaries🇬🇧". Check out the birthday post.

Gold trailer releases

After teasing the fans with posters of his upcoming sports drama movie, Akshay Kumar and makers released the trailer of Gold. It garnered appreciation from the critics and the viewers alike. People also applauded the efforts of Akshay Kumar. The 2 minutes 18 seconds trailer depicts the struggles of Tapan Das, who strives to fight for the gold medal in hockey and also attempts to make India free from the colonial rule. Akshay Kumar depicts how the hockey team left no stone unturned for the pride of the nation. The trailer also features actors like Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer:

Badhaai Ho gets a release date

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana collaborated with Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra for Badhaai Ho. On this day, the makers released the fresh date of the movie. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans. He also shared a new still accompanying the release date information. It read, "Junglee Pictures is holding the date [Dussehra - 19 Oct 2018]... Will now release #BadhaaiHo on Dussehra [19 Oct 2018]... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra... Directed by Amit Sharma... Produced by #JungleePictures and Chrome Pictures".

Junglee Pictures is holding the date [Dussehra - 19 Oct 2018]... Will now release #BadhaaiHo on Dussehra [19 Oct 2018]... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra... Directed by Amit Sharma... Produced by #JungleePictures and Chrome Pictures. pic.twitter.com/J01nVdfWeg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018

