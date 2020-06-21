Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety': Reasons To Watch The Much-loved Comedy Film

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who has made his mark in Bollywood in a short span of time. Kartik Aaryan's movies include Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many more. One of Aaryan's stellar and hit films happens to be the flick, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film revolves around two best friends who enjoy life until one is about to get married while the other finds tough times with his friend's fiance. Listed below are top reasons to watch the drama-comedy flick, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Reasons to watch

Friendship & strong bro-code

This is one film that showcases friendship to its best. The film showcases the bro-code between Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan. Luv Ranjan plays the role of Titu who easily falls in love with just about any girl. The film is a treat to Kartik Aaryan fans as he is seen playing Titu's best-friend Sonu who sets out on a mission to save his friend from the grasp of his fiance. The fun dialogues between the two and multiple scenes will surely crack one up.

Alok Nath's distinct character

This is one film that showcases Alok Nath in a different light. Alok Nath who is normally seen as the moral and disciplined character in most of his films is seen quite differently in this flick. Here Nath is seen chilled out while enjoying drinks with his pals. Alok Nath fans are sure to get a different glimpse of him in this comedy film.

The too good to be true daughter-in-law

Bharucha plays the role of Sweety who is the ideal and morally right bahu. To the family, she seems to be the right match for Titu but for Sonu, Sweety is too good to be true daughter in law. The story revolves around the war between Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The film's light scenes showcase the two stars battling with dialogues and coming up with new theories to prove their respective points. The film also showcases Aaryan as Sonu who is seen multiple times spying on Sweety, essayed by Nushrat Bharucha.

Gripping dialogues with a simple storyline

The film's storyline is extremely simple. This makes the film a rather tricky one as it has the challenge to keep its masses glued to their seats for a good two hours. The film, however, wins most battles with its gripping dialogues and a simple storyline. The main war between Sonu and Sweety is another element that adds the cherry on the cake. Various other characters as well add to the film's plot.

