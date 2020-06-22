Kartik Aaryan Is A Huge Fan Of Sweatshirts And Here Is Proof; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has appeared in mamy successful movies over the years. The star has grabbed massive attention with his performances in Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, to name a few. Kartik Aaryan is also known for his sartorial choices and seems quite fond of sweatshirts. The actor’s wardrobe has comfy yet cool outfits that are perfect for informal occasions. So, we have compiled some of his photos featuring his love for sweatshirts. Read on:

Kartik Aaryan's photos in sweatshirts

Kartik Aaryan has donned a black sweatshirt in this photo. The Luka Chuppi has taken a close up shot of himself in the backdrop of his house. For a complete look, he has styled his hair into messy spikes and is posing gracefully for the photo. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, he wrote a line from a Shayari, which is also a meme. It read, “Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi 🧔”. The actor’s caption is relatable to those quarantining amid COVID-19 lockdown, and he dropped a bearded mam’s emoticon along with the line. Check out his picture.

Kartik Aaryan’s love for sweatshirts is evident in his Instagram feed. A couple of months ago, the actor posted a photo of himself in a dark green one. Kartik Aaryan posed for the picture in a unique angelic position and captioned the photo as “Husn Pari”. See his snap.

Kartik Aaryan played dual roles in the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 2009’s Love Aaj Kal. He shared a still from the movie, while Veer was hurt after a fight and was keenly looking at something. In this photo, he has donned a grey sweatshirt, and the next photo in the carousel features Kartik Aaryan in a navy blue one while sitting beside filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. In the caption, he has applauded the director for assisting him in giving the ''best performance of his life''.

During the shoot of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan spent a memorable time with Sara Ali Khan and his social media is proof of the same. In one of the photos, the actor is visible feeding his co-star with his hand. Kartik Aaryan has worn a light grey sweatshirt and paired it with blue jeans. On the other hand, Khan has opted for a messy hairdo and has donned a casual top with jeans. Check out the duo’s photo.

