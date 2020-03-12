Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Offered Him Rs 1 Lakh On His Breaking Bad Post

Kartik Aaryan recently gave his fans a hearty laugh by giving a witty reply to one of the comments on his Breaking Bad reference post. A fan of Kartik Aryan had offered him one lakh rupees for a reply to her comment. Kartik Aaryan decided to play along by typing out a response in the reply section of her comment and also asked her for the money promised.

Kartik Aaryan’s hilarious response to a fan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his sense of humour and his fun-loving and sweet attitude. The actor recently replied to a fan in the comments section of a post, in which he had made a Breaking Bad reference, who was ready to pay him for a response. She had written in the comment that she is ready to pay him one lakh rupees if he replies to her comment. She had also referred to him as a brother. Kartik Aaryan decided to take the joke forward and replied to her comment. He has mentioned how the reply is here but where is his promised amount. Have a look at the quirky comment here.

The comment was made on the most recent post put up by actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan can be seen looking towards his right, giving the fans a good view of his left profile. He is wearing an olive green colour T-shirt. He has topped the look with a blue denim jacket. He had written in the caption for the post the famous Walter White dialogue about meth business. Have a look at his post here.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Kartik Aaryan has lately been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhlaiyaa 2. He will be seen in the film along with actors like Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is being directed by Anees Baazmi while the script is by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. Kartik Aaryan had also put up a video of himself in Akshay Kumar’s iconic outfit from the first part of the franchise. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

