Kartik Aaryan's Romantic Movies That Everyone Must Watch

Kartik Aaryan started his Bollywood journey under debutant director Luv Ranjan's film titled Pyaar Ka Punchnama that released in 2011. His debut movie made him popular and his viral monologue in the movie only added to his popularity. Apart from being in the successful Panchnama series, Kartik Aaryan has appeared in some must-watch romantic movies as well. Take a look at the list:

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's Cute Fan Encounters You Can't Miss; From Photo Bombing To Pulling Cheeks

Akaash Vani

Director Luv Ranjan and actor Kartik Aaryan joined hands for their second movie together, Akaash Vani. Kartik and Nushrat Bharucha were cast opposite each other in this movie. The lead pair simply weaved magic with their performance through this romantic film. Akaash Vani released in 2013.

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi was a rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The rom-com portrayed the story of a television reporter (Kartik Aaryan) who was in a live-in relationship with his headstrong intern (Kriti Sanon). The movie released on March 1, 2019, and was a blockbuster superhit. The movie saw many old Hindi movie songs and album singles being recreated for this movie. Songs like Coca Cola, Poster Lagwa Do, Duniya, Photo and Tu Laung Mein Elaichi were all recreated for Luka Chuppi.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Fun Banter Over 'chia Pudding' Is Unmissable

Love Aaj Kal

The second installment of Love Aaj Kal was also directed by Jab We Met fame director Imtiaz Ali. The movie released this year on Valentine's Day. It featured Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie was set up in two timelines and showcased how lovers faced different challenges according to their times and pursued their love.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's Songs From Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Akaash Vani' | How Many Did You Know?

Kaanchi

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable was a romantic movie released in 2014. The Subhash Ghai directed film featured Mishti alongside Kartik Aaryan. Even veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty starred in this movie. It was a story of a woman named Kaanchi and her inner strength that led her to fight for justice. Kartik Aaryan (Binda) played the role of her boyfriend who got murdered.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Adds A Twist To His #CoronaStopKaroNa Monologue, Releases Rap Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.