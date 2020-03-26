Kartik Aaryan's Songs From Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Akaash Vani' | How Many Did You Know?

Quite a lot of people are not aware that Kartik Aryan did his second film with his first film's costar Nushrat Bharucha. Pyaar Ka Punchnama brought these two actors in the limelight and post that the duo has appeared in many movies together. After Pyaar Ka Punchnama released in 2011, director Luv Ranjan cast the lead actors in his second film called Akaash Vani. The film released in 2013 and was well received by the critics and the audience as well. Even though the movie didn't cause as much hype as the Punchnama movie, it was surely regarded as a must-watch movie by the actors' fans.

Rumani

The song Rumani was in the melodious voice of Thomson Andrews and Shalmali Kholgade. The lyrics for this were penned by Luv Ranjan. The song beautifully captures the essence of the lead pair's romance.

Crazy Lover

The song Crazy Lover was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. Even the lyrics of the song were termed "crazy" by fans and one can't miss some crazy expressions and dance moves by Kartik Aaryan.

Bas Main Aur Tu

Bas Main Aur Tu was a melodious number Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The song from Akaash Vani was sung by Nikhil D'Souza and Vasudha Sharma. The lyrics were penned by Luv Ranjan, director of the movie.

Tera Mera Naam

Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali lent his voice to this sad and heartbreaking song from the movie Akaash Vani. The song played when the movie's plot saw a sudden change and the heartbreaking twist brought this song into play. The lyrics of the song indicate that the love that they thought to be forever was simply a coincidence. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Akaash in the film while Nushrat's name was Vani.

