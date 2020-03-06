Kartik Aaryan's Much-loved Songs From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Franchise; Check The List

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his upcoming comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Love Aaj Kal actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 by starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, he has secured a solid base in Bollywood. Pyaar Ka Punchnama is a comedy film franchise with two installments released till date. The film's storyline premises around the life story of three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories. Here are some of the best songs of Kartik Aaryan from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise.

Kutta (Ban Gaya Kutta)

Ban Gaya Kutta is a funny and quirky song from Pyaar Ka Punchnama's first installment. The song is sung by Mika Singh. Kutta is penned and directed by Luv Ranjan. Here, Kartik Aaryan, Rayo, Divyendu, Nushrat, Sonali, Ishita are seen dancing to the tunes of the hilarious song.

Paro

Paro is another dance song from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The song is sung by Dev Negi, Shipra Goyal and peened by lyricist, Kumaar. And the music is added by Hitesh Sonik. In the song, the three couples are seen grooving. This song celebrates their new fresh relationship.

Sharabi

Sharabi is the intro song from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The song features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor shaking a leg in a bar. The dance hit is sung by Sharib, Toshi and Raja Hasan. It is written by lyricist Akram Sabri, Kumaar, Additional Rap Danish Sabri and the music is given by Sharib & Toshi.

Life Sahi Hai

Life Sahi Hai a getaway song of Kartik Aaryan and boys from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The song is sung by K.K., Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal, and Sidd Coutto. Written by Luv Ranjan, the music is Directed by Clinton Cerejo.

Heeriye

Heeriye is a romantic number from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The song displays an amazing view of the group's vacation in Bangkok. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song is written by Hitesh Sonik.

