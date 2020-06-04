Kartik Aaryan's Selfie Collection During COVID-19 Lockdown Is Simply Unmissable

As the Lockdown continues due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, celebs are busy flooding their social media with some fun and quirky quarantine posts. One Bollywood actor, who has been quite active on social media during the COVID 19-lockdown is none other than B-town's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Every other day, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor posts some uber-cool selfies of him. Have a look at his quarantine selfie collection.

Kartik Aaryan's Unmissable Selfie Collection During Lockdown

The Much-loved Messy Hair Selfie

After interacting with fans whether he should shave or not, Karik finally shaved and posted this picture of himself on Instagram. The Luka Chuppi actor looked supremely fresh in this selfie, and his messy coloured hair was the talk of the town. It is not a lesser-know fact that Kartik Aaryan loves his hair and his contemporary hairdos have a massive fanbase of its own. The new-age actor also captioned his Insta post interestingly by urging fans for some compliments. He wrote "Thodi Tareef Karo Please

Bohot Mann Kar Raha Hai 🔥"

The Endearing Smile

Kartik Aaryan sure knows the art of charming his fans. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor who enjoys a humongous female fanbase shared this super-cute selfie of himself a few days back. His adorable smile is this picture is a vision to behold. Aaryan looks in a jovial mood as he's donning an olive coloured vest and is busy looking adorable.

Rugged Stubble Look

The rugged full-grown beard was an altogether different look for KA. We have seen him wearing a stubble before in Love Aaj Kal but not a full-grown one. But in this selfie, the dashing actor aces the beard look like none of this contemporaries. He looks very suave with over-sized glasses and a hoodie.

The Charming Selfie

This Kartik Aaryan's Instagram picture is a visual treat. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looks really voguish in this stunning picture of himself. At his flirtatious best, Kartik captioned this post in the most flattering way by asking his fans whether he should shave or not. The actor wrote "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun?". Aaryan is definitely a people's player and this selfie is proof of that fact.

Kartik Imitates Easter Bunny

Next Kartik Aaryan's Instagram picture is the most fun so far. On the occasion of Easter in the month of April, the stylish actor posted his fun selfie on himself. He wished his fans with this hysterically funny picture, wherein he imitates easter bunny. The actor wore a funky blue shirt and his messy hair did not go unnoticed.

