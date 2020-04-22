Good Remix Videos You Need To Add To Your Watch-list Amid This Quarantine Period

Good remix videos are those which surpass the popularity of the original tracks in every manner. In this new-age, people appreciate good remix videos and do not look down upon them. In fact, the inclusion of good remix videos in a commercial film is the new-rage and every other filmmaker does that. So let us take a look at some ground-breaking remix videos, which are a must-watch.

Read: Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

Must Watch Top Remix Videos

Aankh Marey (Simmba)

Source: Youtube

Ladki Aankh Maare, from Rohit Shetty's cop drama Simmba featuring, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is a must watch remix. Out of this entire list of good remix videos, this track tops the list. It was originally sung by Kumar Sanu, for the more Tere Mere Sapne and was filmed on Arshad Warsi. Even though it was smashing hit, but Ladki Aankh Maare remix broke all records sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar.

Mera Laung Gawacha

Source: Youtube

Mera Laung Gawacha is a highly popular track of the 90's era from the movie Naagmani. In the year 2016, a remix video of the song was released. It is one of those few good song remakes, which do not lose its original vibe. A cute remix video attached to Mera Laung Gawacha added a lot of freshness to the melodious folk Punjabi track which is a must-watch.

Read: Neha Kakkar's Remix Songs Which Received More Popularity Than The Original; See Full List

Ghungroo (War)

Source: Youtube

Ghungroo from the movie war turned out to be a chartbuster. It only topped the radio charts over weeks, but its hook step became a rage amongst the audience. However, it is a lesser-known fact that Ghungroo is actually a remix video of Dharamkanta's Ghungroo Toot Gaye original track. The track was sung by Asha Bhosle, and the remix video is sung by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh.

Read: Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's 10 Greatest Hits You Must Add To Your Playlist

Hauli Hauli ( De De Pyaar De)

Source: Youtube

Talking about good remix videos, which not only entertained us thoroughly but also were smashing hits, there is no way we miss out on Hauli Hauli from Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De. The original track is sung by Garry Sandhu in Punjabi. The remix is filmed on Rakulpreet Singh, Ajay and Tabu, it is a peppy dance number, which will keep you grooving.

Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Dilbar( Satyamev Jayate)

Source: Youtube

For Dilbar remix track Neha Kakkar collaborated with Dhvani Bhanushali. The two singing sensations not only rocked the song but also gave it a fresh twist with some new lyrics. Nora Fatehi, with her killer belly dancing, moves simply mesmerised the audience. The original version was performed by Sushmita Sen in 1999 for the hit film Sirf Tum. It is one of those few remix videos which surpassed the original in terms of popularity.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.