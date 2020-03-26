Nushrat Bharucha Loves These Salman Khan Starrers; Expressed Wish To Be Part Of Them

With 3 back to back blockbuster films, Nushrat Bharucha has finally arrived and cemented her place in the Hindi Film Industry. She is a stupendous actor who has time and again proved her acting demeanour with her groundbreaking performance in films like DreamGirl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akaash Vani. In an interview to a leading daily, Nushrat Bharucha talked about her favourite actors. Similar to several other popular celebrities, Nusrat too is a huge Salman Khan fan. Furthermore, she talked about her favourite Salman Khan films which absolutely loves.

During the interview, Nushrat Bharucha talked about these two iconic Salman Khan movies. She not only loves them both but also wishes to star in them if she had a chance. Take a look

Maine Pyaar Kiya

When asked about her utmost favourite Salman Khan starrer, Nushrat Bharucha's immediate answer was Maine Pyaar Kiya. This film not only made Salman Khan an overnight star but is also counted amongst the most successful films of his career. Nushrat Bharuch said if she could star opposite Salman Khan in a movie it would be Maine Pyar Kiya.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Another movie of Salman that Nushrat Bharucha absolutely loves is none other than Sooraj Barjatya's star-studded family drama, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. According to Nushrat Bharucha, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun 'is a stunning film', and she is very fond of it. In fact, the DreamGirl actor said that she wishes that her mother kept her name Nisha instead of Nushrat. As Nisha was Madhuri Dixit's character's name in the film.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha's movies in the pipeline for 2020 are quite interesting. From Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal to Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao.Chhalaang will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

