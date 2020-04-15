Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Kritika Lauds His COVID-19 Awareness Campaign In An Emotional Post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has left no stone unturned in entertaining his fans with his quirky updates on social media amid the lockdown. The Love Aaj Kal has also been creating awareness about the deadly COVID-19 infection and has recently started an initiative called Koki Poochega through his YouTube channel where he speaks to experts about the different facets of the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika has shared how proud she feels of him for creating the awareness campaign as she thanked him for the initiative.

In the caption of her post, Kritika wrote, "Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! "KOKI POOCHEGA" what an epic initiative! Love the show and I'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it."

She added, "It's annoying how you don't have time for me, even though we're home because you're so busy working all the time🤓 But then that constant smile on your face while you're at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this.". Kritika surely felt proud of her brother's work as she ended the note by saying, "Even though you're not at the forefront of this fight, you're doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona.".

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the leading celebs spreading awareness about coronavirus -- right from talking about the dos and don'ts in lockdown in his signature monologue to now launching his own chat show Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel.

The actor has dropped two episodes on his channel, where he’s seen having a fun and insightful conversation with a COVID-19 survivor and a doctor treating coronavirus patients. The show has become an instant hit among the masses and Koki Poochega is being applauded for the actor’s hard work and intensive research.

Kartik Aaryan is going all his way out to enlighten a large section of the society about the pandemic by using his strong fan following across all social media platforms. His monologue and rap to sing-out-loud the importance of social-distancing, and even contributing a large sum of Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Relief Funds, are rather applause-worthy.

