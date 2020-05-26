Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' And Other Films That Were About Two Best Friends

Bollywood movies have always tried to incorporate relationships, families, social issues, and a little dash of harmless laughter in their films. When talking about relationships, bonds between couples have elaborately celebrated but bonds between brothers, sisters, and friends have even been widely spoken of. Films like Gunday, Desi Boyz, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more have not only celebrated friendships but also showcased the hardships friends often face. Listed below are more details on films that were all about two best friends.

Bollywood films that were all about two best friends and their friendship

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, and Nushrat Bharucha in prominent roles. The film centres around the friendship between Sonu and Titu. Later ahead in life, a girl named Sweety enters Titu's life and he is all set to marry her. Things get troublesome when Sonu feels Sweety is not the right girl for Titu. Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan's friendship in the film caught the eyes of many fans. The film's music and Nushrat's dance and acting as well got many fans swooping in to watch it.

Gunday

This is another film that showcases friendship, love, and a dash of crime. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. As the name suggests, the film is based on two best friends Bikram and Bala who also happen to be partners in crime. The two fall in love with the same girl and things go south when facts about her unveil while the two friends try to fight for their love. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar made much noise at its release but surprisingly the film is rated at a 2.3 on IMDb. Nevertheless, the film's music charmed many fans and was quite a sensation.

Desi Boyz

This is another drama-filled flick. The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. The film revolves around the lives of Jignesh and Nikhil who lose their jobs and have not much choice other than to become strippers to earn the big bucks. The film takes another turn when their love life lands in jeopardy pulling their friendship along too. The 2011 film directed by Rohit Dhawan is rated at 5.7 on IMDb. The film's music was quite a sensation and got many fans tuning in.

