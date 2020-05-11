Kartik Aaryan's Stylists Reveal The Actor's Style Statement To Take Fashion Cues From

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Apart from his massive female fan following, Kartik easily boasts of a decent number of male fans as well. Check out some of Kartik Aaryan's dressing secrets as revealed by his stylists Priyanka and Kazim that will help men who want to dress up fashionably.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi': Hilarious Scenes From The Film

Kartik Aaryan's style statement

Priyanka and Kazim are Bollywood stylists who currently work with Kartik Aaryan. They are responsible for dressing him up for events and various public appearances. Priyanka and Kazim have been working with Kartik post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik’s stylists say that the actor is extremely flexible when it comes to trying out different outfits.

Kartik prefers keeping his fashion statement subtle as he believes that the clothes should never reek of desperation.

He likes his fashion statement to be understated yet impactful. So the stylists focus on keeping his look trendy so that even those who don’t know him think of him as a well-dressed, fashionable man.

For casual events, he prefers street style outfits and athleisure outfits. He even sports a sweatshirt and sneaker look if he is opting for a guy next door image.

For the year 2020, his stylists are taking some poised choices as far as Kartik's dressing style is concerned. So in 2020, fans can expect Kartik more in well-tailored pieces, a bit upscale fashion style so as to reflect a gentleman’s wardrobe.

For the poised gentleman look, the stylists recommend opting for soft suedes and even printed silk shirts. Even though printed silk shirts are not something that everyone can carry, they go well with Kartik's personality.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan's Mother Is Not Happy; Watch Actor's 'Maa Ki Mamta' Version To Know Why

ALSO READ| What Does Twinkle Khanna Want For Mother's Day? Watch Her Kartik Aaryan Style Monologue

Kartik Aaryan style statement in lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is currently sporting his trademark hairstyle along with a fuller beard during the current lockdown. Check out his dressing style and the outfits he is opting for while he is staying with his family amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ| Real Or Not? Kartik Aaryan Playing Guitar During Lockdown Can't Be Missed; Watch

Promo Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.