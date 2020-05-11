Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi': Hilarious Scenes From The Film

Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, this romantic comedy-drama film revolves around the life of a television reporter who plans to move in with his girlfriend. They spend a great time together. However, chaos begins when their respective families find out about this and start assuming that they got married.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi was well received by the critics and the audience alike. Besides using interesting humour, this romantic drama flick tells a moral. We have compiled some of the most hilarious scenes from this Kriti Sanon film that you must check out:

1. When Guddu Shukla moves out

Rashmi Trivedi and Guddu Shukla fall in love with each other. But before planning to disclose their feelings in front of their families, the duo decides to live-in for some time and see if they could marry and live happily together. They plan to shift to another city. Guddu, who gets emotional, hugs his family members. Though they are stunned by his behaviour. He meets them like a newly wedded girl, leaving her home forever.

2. Guddu and Rashmi’s nosy neighbour

When Guddu and Rashmi move in together, a lady living in their neighbourhood doubts if they are married. She keeps visiting their house and asks about their wedding date and photo album. One day, she asks sleepy Guddu for his wife and he replies by asking which wife. It gets too late when he realises his mistake and shocked neighbour asks how many wives does he have.

3. Babulal reveals the truth

Babulal sees Rashmi and Guddu in public and follows them. He visits their home and checks their fake wedding pictures. Shocked, Babulal assumes that they both eloped and runs away. The next morning, he brings Guddu’s whole family to their house and breaks the news to them. However, Guddu and Rashmi are unable to reveal the truth about live-in.

