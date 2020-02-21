Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

India is a land of innumerable gods and goddesses and infinite festivities to make them happy throughout the year. Mahashivratri is celebrated on the new moon day of Maagha, which is tomorrow this year. Find out everything you need to know about the story of Mahashivratri and what is Mahashivratri here.

Story of Mahashivrati

The name of the festival, which literally translates to the great night of Shiva, is celebrated widely by the Hindu community of India and some parts of Nepal. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva but there are several versions of why is Mahashivratri celebrated. One of the most popular versions suggests it is to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s marriage to each other.

According to the Puranas, one of the stories suggest something different. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan, a pot of poison emerged from the ocean that left every god and demon terrified as it was capable of destroying the entire world. They sought Shiva’s help, and to protect the world from the ill effects of the poison, he drank the entire poison.

But instead of swallowing it, he held it in his throat, which turned his throat blue. This is how he gained the name of Neelkanth, the blue-throated one. So Mahashivratri is celebrated to remember Shiva’s triumph over evil.

Another story from the Puranas suggests a tale somewhat different. It is said once the other 2 triads of the Hindu Gods, Vishnu & Brahma were engaged in a fight to determine who was more superior of the two. The battle became so intense that other gods had to come to Shiva for help. To make them understand how puny their might was, Shiva transformed himself into a huge column of fire and stood between Brahma & Vishnu. To assert their prowess, both of them tried to find each end of the fire but it was so enormous that neither succeeded.

On the 14th day of the dark half of the month of Phalguna, Shiva for the first time manifested himself into the form of a Linga and hence this day is celebrated as Mahashivratri.

Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bestow one happiness and prosperity. Though many people are habituated celebrating the festival during the day, most of the others celebrate it during the night by organising a series of Jagraans. Out of the 12 Shivratris in the year, the Mahashivratri is considered to be the most auspicious one.

