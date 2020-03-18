The Debate
The Debate
Kartik Aaryan's Pictures That Prove 'Koki's' Immense Love For His 'Kiki'

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan's family has always been there for him-from being for every screening to being with him for award events. A look at his pics with his sister

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in a comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Love Aaj Kal actor who made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama is evidently quite close to his family as he often shares several pictures and videos with his mother and sister. Kartik's love for his sister Kritika is like every other brother who loves his sister immensely and admires her achievements. Here are some pictures that prove Kartik's love for sister Kritika.

'You are Titu to my Sonu'

Kartik Aaryan in this picture is seen all glammed up striking a pose with his sister. The duo is all smiles as they look at each other and pose. This post was uploaded by his sister on the occasion of his birthday. Interestingly, the caption of the picture said a lot about their bond as Kritika went on to say, "आजा लड़ें फिर खिलौनों के लिए, तू जीते, मैं हार जाऊंआजा करें फिर वही शरारतें तू भागे,मैं मार खाऊं, मीठी सी वो गाली तेरीसुनने को तैयार हूँ मैं... 🍾 Here's to you getting another year older and me hoping that you'd stop being a kid! 😜You're the Titu to my Sonu!...तेरा यार हूँ मैं ! 💝."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Tiwari (@dr.kiki_) on

Kiki's beloved Koki

Kartik Aaryan and his sister call each other with quirky nicknames that is 'Kiki and Koki'. This picture shared by Kartik Aaryan's sister on the occasion is from their photoshoot where the two wore same outfits and clicked several adorable snaps. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Tiwari (@dr.kiki_) on

Rakshabhandan

Every year on the occasion of Rakshabhandan and Bhai Dooj, Kartik Aaryan never forgets to share a picture of him with his sister. This also means that no matter where the actor is, he always makes time just to celebrate special occasions with his beloved sister. 

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan was rejected in an audition even before he could enact his scenes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Bhaidooj

Kartik Aaryan, on the occasion of Bhaidooj, went on to share these snaps so as to update his fans about how he celebrated this festival with his sister. 

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' has the longest single-take scene? Read more facts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Let's get goofy together

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of the exclusive photoshoot he had with his sister. In this picture, the duo is seen messing up with each other as they pull each other's hair and smile as they pose for a picture. 

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan selling ice cream of unique flavours for Rs 2 lakh per scoop?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read| Director Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' debacle

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
