Kartik Aaryan Selling Ice Cream Of Unique Flavours For Rs 2 Lakh Per Scoop?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the film industry today. He has acted in several hit films and is turning out to be an absolute fan favourite. His recent line up of films look promising as fans are eager to watch him in his next ventures.

Kartik Aaryan selling ice cream?

Kartik is known for his wit and humour and often cracks his followers up on social media. He is known for posting quirky and witty captions along with some hilarious posts. Kartik Aaryan's photos also are subjected to a lot of jokes. Recently, the actor posted a video and claimed that he is selling ice cream worth 2 lakhs a scoop inclusive of GST.

Fans were shocked after he quoted such insane prices for a scoop of ice cream. It all started when Kartik visited Karan Johar at his place. Kartik Aaryan seemed to like a particular ice cream flavour, and as a kind gesture, the producer sent a crate of the ice cream to Kartik’s house, according to an entertainment portal.

In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen questioning a man about the crate. Later on, Kartik mentions in his caption that he had liked an ice cream flavour at Karan’s place which he has sent him. He added that he will be selling this ice cream for 2 lakhs a scoop inclusive of GST. He then went on to justify the prices when he revealed that the flavours available for the taking will be Balenciaga and Gucci.

Both the brands named as flavours have a reputation of being luxury accessories with insanely high prices. Therefore, Kartik joked about them as flavours. Karan Johar is often seen wearing the mentioned luxury brands, therefore Kartik Aaryan also took a subtle dig at this aspect through his hilarious post which his fans loved.

