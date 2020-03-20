Kartik Aaryan's COVID-19 Monologue Impresses B-town; Janhvi, Kriti, Arjun Give A Thumbs Up

Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on the Coronavirus outbreak in the country took the internet by storm. He spoke in his very own style as he did in the movie- Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Through the monologue, Kartik Aaryan makes a strong appeal to his fans and followers to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Not to be surprised, his monologue has got a thumbs-up from Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan amongst others.

Kartik Aaryan's monologue gets a wondrous response from B-town celebs

As soon as Kartik Aaryan's monologue was shared online, the clip went viral in no time. Fans in huge numbers re-posted his video, spreading a word of being alert in the society and practice social-distancing. Not only fans, Bollywood celebrities also gave a thumbs up to his unique approach.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and many others flooded Kartik Aaryan's monologue with endless praises. Fans have cascaded to pour hearts and fire emoticons on Kartik Aaryan's monologue.

Watch Kartik Aaryan's monologue here:

Bollywood actors hail Kartik Aaryan's monologue

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will star opposite Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to the 2007 movie of the same title. Director Anees Bazmee took to his Instagram to share that they have been taking utmost care during the shoot amid the Coronavirus scare.

