Kartik Aaryan Says 'I Hate Nepotism' In His 'Koki Poochega' Video; Leaves Fans In Splits

Kartik Aaryan recently dropped an amusing video with the caption that read, "Koki presents Sasti Monjulika #GoodNews #KokiPoochega." Kartik's video created a lot of buzz as he says, "I hate nepotism." in it. His Love Aaj Kal co-star Arushi Sharma dropped a comment which read, "Nepotism", followed by a laughing emoticon. Kartik Aaryan replied to her by saying, "Fed up of her tantrums. Doctor ki beti ko Doctor hi rehna chahiye tha." Many in huge numbers liked Kartik and Arushi's comments.

Fans also gushed to comment on Kartik Aaryan's video. His fun antics did burst an instant peal of laughter amongst his followers. While many dropped laughing emotions on his video, many also praised his eccentric dialogue delivery in the clip. Check out Kartik's Instagram post here and see how fans reacted.

In the clip, the actor first begins to talk about the great initiative by the Gram Panchayat in a village in Odisha. Kartik Aaryan reveals how the villagers hired a black sari-clad woman with chalk-white skin to scare people who were violating the lockdown rules. Kartik says, "Hat's off for creativity."

Kartik Aaryan's sister interrupts his frame, by flipping her hair in the front. Kartik hilariously asks her to get out as he is not convinced by his sister, Kritika’s ghost-avatar. He also asks her to do better. Kritika is seen throwing a cute tantrum and is also seen calling out to Kartik Aaryan's mother. Kartik's reaction to Kritika's gesture goes by saying, "I hate nepotism."

Kartik Aaryan's captivating posts are keeping his fans enthralled. Only recently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture of himself where he can be seen with his hair grown out and a stubble. He penned a quirky caption that read, "Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi". Fans cascaded to react to his caption on the post. Many also pondered whether Kartik Aaryan is trying to hint at something.

On the work front

Kartik Aaryan's movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar created a lot of buzz. The actor was also seen in Love Aaj Kal where he shared the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. The movie received mixed reviews. However, Kartik Aartyan's off-screen camaraderie with his co-stars, in no time, became the talk of the town.

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming flick, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyya and will be directed by Anees Bazmee. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

