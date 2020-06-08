Kartik Aaryan Captures Ace Photographer Daboo Ratnani, Says "haters Will Say I Am Posing"

After wooing his fans with amazing acting skills, Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan seems to have turned towards photography. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor is behind the camera while Bollywood's ace photographer, Daboo Ratnani. Here's what it is about.

When Kartik Aaryan turned photographer for Daboo Ratnani

On Kartik Aaryan's Instagram, the posted a picture of himself and photographer Daboo Ratnani. Both the men can be seen twinning in black, but while Aaryan is in formals, Daboo Ratnani is sporting jeans. However, it is not the outfits that everyone's drew attention to the picture.

In Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post, the actor is seen holding the camera while photographer, Daboo Ratnani is posing for him. This seems to be a refreshing change for Ratnani who is known for his brilliant photoshoots of celebrities. While the actor can be seen concentrating on getting the perfect shot.

Adding a caption to the post, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "'Haters will say i am just posing 😎 #Repost @dabbooratnani". The image was first shared on Daboo Ratnani's Instagram. His caption said, "Role Reversal 📸😎#btswithdabboo @kartikaaryan @dabbooratnani 🖤📸 @manishadratnani ❤️ #kartikaaryan #dabbooratnani #25yearsofdabbooratnani". Take a look:

In other news, Kartik Aaryan is spending the COVID-19 lockdown with his family. But even the lockdown could not stop the actor from entertaining fans. He and his sister, Kritika Tiwari often post funny videos on Instagram. The actor has interacted with his fans through his segment on Instagram live called, #Kokipoochega. Here's what they have been up to.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. In the movie, Kartik played the dual role of Veer and Hooda's younger self. The movie released on February 14, 2020 and garnered a lot of praises and appreciations from fans as well as critics.

For the upcoming year, Kartik Aaryan has a lot of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Dostana 2 which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also star in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along with Kiara Advani and Pilfer Singh with Amyra Dastur.

