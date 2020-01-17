Popular Tourist Destinations In North Karnataka That One Must Visit

Located within the Deccan thorn scrub forests, North Karnataka is one of the most underrated places in India. River Krishna and its tributaries, Bhima, Tungabhadra, and Malaprabha are responsible for bringing fresh water into the fertile lands of Karnataka. There are various things to do in North Karnataka, and several places to visit. Read on to know more about the places one must visit in North Karnataka.

Places to visit in North Karnataka

Badami Fort, Badami

Situated on a hilltop, Badami Fort is one of the major tourist hotspots of Karnataka. The origin of the fort dates back to 543 AD. It is said that the fort was built by the Chalukyan King Pulakeshi. It is situated 2 km away from the main town of Badami. Badami was the capital of the Chalukyas from 540 AD to 757 AD with the Badami Fort as the residence of the Chalukyan rulers.

Belgaum or Belagavi

Belgaum, or Belagavi, is one of the most famous cities of India, and Karnataka. This place is most known for its waterfalls and forests. The places in and around Belgaum are a major tourist attraction. It enjoys a pleasant climate year-round and has a tropical savannah climate.

Delta Beach, Kodi-Bengare

Delta Beach, also known as Kodi Bengre Beach is located in a small village of Kodi Bengre in Udupi. It is most known for its fresh toddy shops and its seafood. It is just about 10 km away from Malpe Beach. Delta Beach is considered as one of the cleanest beaches of India. The best time to visit this place is around the month of October.

Murudeshwar Temple, Murudeshwar

Murudeshwar Temple is considered as a magnificent shrine, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The place has the second highest statue of Lord Shiva, who is one of the apex Indian deities. This temple is built on the Kanduka Hill which is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides. The main deity of the temple is the Sri Mridesa Linga, which is believed to be a part of the original Atma Linga. Indian tourists are always seen flooding this place.

Bijapur Fort

Bijapur Fort is located in the Bijapur city of the Bijapur district. It was built during the Adil Shahi dynasty and is one of the most significant historical monument. The Adil Shahi sultans ruled Bijapur for nearly 200 years, and thus this place is also called as the Agra of South India.

