Ekta Kapoor To Produce 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Remake With Kartik Aaryan As Lead?

News about Hindi remake of Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite a long time. Now the latest reports suggest that Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play Allu Arjun’s character in the remake with Ekta Kapoor as the producer. Read to know more.

Ekta Kapoor to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake with Kartik?

According to latest report by an entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan is in talks to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s super-hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Initially, Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde was said to have bought the rights of the Hindi remake. However, it is now said that Ekta Kapoor is all set to jointly produce the movie in Hindi, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, along with original producer Allu Aravind.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake is speculated to be directed by Rohit Dhawan, who has previously helmed Dishoom (2016) and Desi Boyz (2011). The shooting of the film is likely to commence in early 2021. The search for the leading lady and supporting cast is underway. However, any official confirmation is yet to be made.

About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama film. It stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge as the lead pair, along with Tabu, Sushanth, Jayaram, Navdeep, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Harsha Vardhan and Sachin Khedekar. The film is co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners, Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo tells the story of Bantu, a talented middle-class man who is hated and often neglected by his father, Valmiki. What Bantu does not know is that he is actually the son of a businessman, swapped by Valmiki with his own son to give the latter a comfortable life. When a violent incident happens, it gets Bantu closer to the truth. Upon learning it he decides to enter Vaikunthapurram, the home of his real parents and ultimately confronts those who jeopardise his family.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo garnered many praises from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Its recent release on an OTT platform grabbed much attention from the viewers. Butta Bomma song from the movie became a chartbuster track.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, with Sara Ali Khan, which failed at the box office. His upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The shooting of both the movies are on halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

