Neelu Vaghela Reminisces Her First Karva Chauth, Says She 'did Not Feel Hungry At All'

Actor Neelu Vaghela who is currently seen in Dangla TV's Aye Mere Humsafar celebrated Karwa Chauth enthusiastically. She believes that this is the only festival which is romantic and symbolises the love between a husband and wife. Neelu Vaghela plays the character of Prathibha Devi in the TV show. She is seen as the mother of Sundar, Lakhan, Bharti and Ved. Neelu Vaghela's show Aye Mere Humsafar follows the story of two sisters and their love lives and the consequences they face.

Neelu Vaghela reminsces her first Karwa Chauth

Sharing the experience of her first Karwa Chauth, Neelu Vaghela said that she got married at a very early age. She said she was about 19-20 when she got married and did not understand the significance of the festival back then. However, she was very excited about celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time. She did not feel hungry and did not realise how the day passed.

Neelu Vaghela also said that she bought sarees, jewellery and even her husband supported her as she knew how excited she was. She was fasting for an entire day and many several dishes to relish after breaking her fast. However, when she started eating again, she realised she could not finish them.

Neelu Vaghela is a Rajasthani actor who rose to fame with the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She became a household name as Bhabo, for her character on the show. Neelu Vaghela is married to actor Arvind Kumar. They were seen together on the popular couple reality dance show Nach Baliye. Neelua Vaghela has also appeared in several Rajasthani films like Ramgarh Ri Ramli, Jai Karni Mata and Baba ji Ka Tullu. She also appears in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak, starring Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey.

