Urvashi Rautela Has Started Prepping For Karwa Chauth 2020, Showcases Her Lovely Mehendi

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently added a couple of pictures and videos showcasing her henna design on Instagram. The actor also mentioned that she was prepping for Karwa Chauth 2020 in her post. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor:

Urvashi Rautela's Photos

Pic Credit: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

In her first video, the actor showcased her entire hand with a lovely henna design. In this post, she showcased the front side of her hand. The song Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna was playing in the background and the actor mentioned that she was 'prepping for Karwa Chauth 2020'. Fans ould spot a very sparkly filter on the mehndi design with a mix of black and brown henna.

Pic Credit: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

In her next video, fans spotted the back of the actor's hand. The backhand design that the actor sported was as lovely as the front. She also sported blue nail polish. The song Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jaave was also heard in the video. An interesting fact is that Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jaave is a song in which Urvashi Rautela herself performed.

Pic Credit: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

In her last video, fans could spot the actor's hands in one shot. Her henna design truly looked quite nice and the nail polish complimented the entire design quite well. The song Jad Mehndi Lag Lag Jaave was still running in the background.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Actor Urvashi Rautela is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting many updates regarding her life. In her last post, the actor could be seen sporting an olive coloured dress with some lovely jewellery. The actor was also sporting a very natural look and her hair pulled back. The actor also wrote an impressive caption about art and how to present it. Many fans liked and commented positive remarks on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the actor in a lovely black satin dress. Fans could see a short video and the actor also showcased her ramp-walk skills. Take a look:

