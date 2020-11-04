Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Karwa Chauth is one of the festivals which married women look forward to. In India, Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. The auspicious day is celebrated by fasting. Married women observe a fast for the long life of their husband. They break the fast in the evening after the sighting of the moon. The festival signifies the pure bond of love between a married couple. Unmarried women will also observe a fast on Karwa Chauth 2020 for a suitable spouse.

The fasting is done without any food and refraining from even drinking a single drop of water. The day is also celebrated by wishing each other a Happy Karwa Chauth 2020. People also share several Karwa Chauth quotes, wishes and messages to celebrate the day. Here is a look at some of the best Karwa Chauth quotes, wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Karwa Chauth quotes

Marriage is always a two-way road to be travelled by one soul and two hearts. Karva Chauth just makes this journey more interesting and glamorous.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, and Karva Chauth helps one retain that strength.

Karva Chauth is not only an age-old tradition but confidence which a loving and doting wife has on her faith, love, and care for her husband.

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side!

May this marriage be full of laughter, our every day in paradise

Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.

Karwa Chauth wishes

There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

Love laughter and Good Luck too.. May this Karva Chauth be super special for you. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karva Chauth.

May God bless you with Happy and Prosperous Long Life. HAPPY KARVA CHAUTH!!

Dear Honey, Sending you my warm wishes on Karva Chauth.. for a long happy married life.

Hope this day makes the bond of our marriage stronger. Happy Karva Chauth to My Sweet Loving Wife.

Karwa Chauth messages

On this Divine day, God may shower his blessings on both of you Wishes on Karva Chauth.

May The Moon Light, Flood Your Life With, Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karva Chauth..!!

I wanted the stars never shot for the moon I like them right where they are all I wanted was You! Happy Karva Chauth

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Karva Chauth

May you enjoy your beautiful married life and may no one cast his evil eyes on your wonderful loving relationship! Happy Karva Chauth!

Pray, the Sindoor adorns the forehead of every woman. Let God Bless you for a long and a Happy married Life. Happy Karva Chauth!

