'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Cast: After Karan Singh Grover, Another Actor Quits Ekta's Show

After Karan Singh Grover, another actor has bid adieu to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Kunal Thakur said that he has quit the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer serial. Elaborating about the same, Kunal Thakur added that he was happy with his character but does not feel safe to work amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kunal Thakur also mentioned that he had no issues creatively.

Kunal Thakur quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Interestingly, Kunal Thakur in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, essayed the character of Anurag Basu's nephew. Kunal said that the makers were planning a leap and chose to add a fresh angle to the show, but then, the lockdown turned the tables. He further added that the makers are again planning to introduce many changes and twists.

As the conversation moved ahead, while listing out the reason for quitting the show, Kunal asserted that he recently underwent a wisdom tooth surgery and was on medication. His immunity has dipped due to the same. Adding more, he mentioned that the monsoon season has started and it’s not feasible for him to commute from his residence in Madh Island to Andheri. He informed that his area is a containment zone and he does not have a driver who will take him to work every day. The actor feels he is not equipped to combat the current crisis while managing the shooting schedule.

On the other side, many other media reports have speculated that the makers will replace him with the actor Akash Jagga. Apart from Kunal, the viewers might see some major replacements in post-lockdown episodes of the show. Many online media reports have speculated that Sumaiyya Khan has been replaced by Tehseen Shah as Sneha, Ashish Bharadwaj replaced Amit Raghuvanshi, and Karan Patel has been roped in for Mr Bajaj.

Meanwhile, the lead actors have begun shooting for the show. Their pictures wearing masks and following all guidelines went viral on the internet. After Parth Samthaan shared his comeback portraits from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, co-star Erica Fernandes, on June 30 posted a story on her Instagram handle which hinted that she has resumed shooting for KZK after three months. Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role of Prerna in the popular daily soap, was travelling at 6.10 am in the morning to reach the sets, as seen in her Instagram story.

