'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Erica & Parth Starrer Show To Air New Episodes From July 13

After Unlock-1 came into effect in June, several filmmakers and production houses were delighted to resume shootings of television shows and films after a long break. One of the popular television shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to return to the small screen after a long gap of three months. As per reports, the show is all set to make a huge comeback with fresh episodes from July 13.

The frenzy fans of the show can now easily watch their favourite on-screen characters Prerna and Anurag who are all set to enthrall fans with their chemistry in the show. This news is surely a treat for all KZK fans who were eagerly waiting to know what will happen in Anurag and Prerna's life further in the show. Actress Erica Fernandes who plays the rule of Prerna has reportedly assured fans that the entire cast is all set to be back into action and she is ready to complete her story with her on-screen love, Anurag.

Sometime back, a new promo released by the makers, wherein Erica is seen congratulating fans for putting their best foot forward to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. She further shared details about the story of the show to a media outlet and said that the 'social distancing phase' has led to a distance between the main characters on the show. Erica reportedly said that she feels even today, everyone is connected through their hearts and she is very excited to meet her fans once again and present the incomplete story of Anurag and Prerna's life.

Meanwhile, both the lead actors have begun shooting for the show. Their pictures wearing masks and following all guidelines went viral on social media. After Parth Samthaan shared his comeback portraits from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, co-star Erica Fernandes, on June 30 posted a story on her Instagram handle which hinted that she has resumed shooting for KZK after three months. Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role of Prerna in the popular daily soap, was travelling at 6.10 am in the morning to reach the sets, as seen in her Instagram story.

