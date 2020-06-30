'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Resumes Shooting, Says 'I'm On My Way'

After Parth Samthaan shared his comeback portraits from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, co-star Erica Fernandes, on June 30 posted a story on her Instagram handle which hinted that she has resumed shooting for KZK after three months. Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role of Prerna in the popular daily soap, was travelling at 6.10 am in the morning to reach the sets, as seen in her Instagram story. Take a look.

Even though the story does not feature Erica, the caption on the post read, 'After 3 months,' which hinted that Prerna has left home to be on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The song titled, On My Way, by Alan Walker can be heard playing in the backdrop. Fans in huge numbers have reposted the story on Instagram and expressed excitement to watch the on-screen couple on television soon.

Earlier, as per a report of news daily, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started shooting for the first promo of the show which will be soon unveiled on television. A few pictures of Parth Samthaan surfaced on the internet which gave a glimpse of Anurag bumping into a little girl at a coffee shop. As seen in the photos, Anurag wraps his coat around her and protects her. AnuPre fans can't keep calm as Twitter is flooded with much excitement and love. Check out the BTS pics.

Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) shoots for the first promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on 29th June in Mumbai. This is a special promo shot by the makers with him post Lockdown @LaghateParth it's always a pleasure2 watch u with the kids.#ParthSamthaan #kasautiizindagiikay2 pic.twitter.com/jZ0fS8VZMI — Meghu Gupta (@MeghuGupta1) June 29, 2020

When Kasautii Zindagii Kay was put to a halt due to the pandemic, the plot of the daily soap revolved around how Anurag Basu did not bother about Komolika's whereabouts and rejoiced Prerna's victory as she won the first step towards conquering Basu industries. Prerna made a comeback with a new avatar altogether. She had the utmost hatred for Anurag who broke her trust and misjudged her love. However, Karan Singh Grover who played the role of Mr Bajaj back then, will not be seen in the daily soap as actor Karan Patel has reportedly replaced him in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 updates

Reportedly, the makers of the show will first shoot a promo with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. However, not much is revealed about the plot of the daily soap. With a dupatta in the little girl's hands in the above pictures, it is speculated that Prerna might bump into Anurag once again.

