Kashmera Shah Raises Temperature With Her Bikini Shoot, Shares Picture

Actor Kashmera Shah was not seen on the screen for a long time after her film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron. Her social media also consisted of her old pictures and dance videos from her movies. However, the actor recently shared pictures of herself after a transformation as she is back to showbiz. She shared a few pictures from a bikini shoot where she looked stunning. Take a look at Kashmera Shah's photos from her recent photoshoots.

Kashmera Shah's transformation photos

The actor did not share her own photos for a long time on her social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself in a light blue bikini and a colourful tie-up jacket around it. Her body looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the camera at the Taj hotel in Santacruz. She wrote, "change starts with yourself. If you want to make a difference Be The Difference" Her physical transformation inspired many on the internet. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the same and many celebrities commented on Kashmera's inspiring transformation. Her husband Krushna wrote that she was looking her best in the photo.

Image Source: Kashmera Shah's Instagram

Image Source: Kashmera Shah's Instagram

She also shared a video from the photoshoot where she was seen talking to someone on a call in her colourful outfit. She walked near the pool at Taj Santacruz and said hi to the camera. The song Lahore was being played in the background as her walk synced with the beats. In the caption, she wrote, "Do Something to Shock yourself and Inspire Others. It’s Time To Wake Up. Check these new series of my pictures which I name aptly #kashisback"

Krushna's post for his wife

Kashmera Shah had recently shared a few photos from her shoot in a black monokini. Her husband, actor Krushna also shared a photo of him adoring her beauty and saying that he was proud of her transformation. He wrote, "When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you kash you are back to your hot self" The post created headlines because of how stunning she looked and for Krushna's sweet gesture. Take a look at Kashmera Shah's photo shared by Krushna.

