Twinkle Khanna shows ‘chronicles of middle-aged model’ as she gets ready for commercial

Actress Twinkle Khanna who is known for her outspoken and witty mannerism is happy to return to work after a long gap. The actress turned author recently shared a picture on social media from her dressing room while getting ready for her first commercial with the director on a zoom call. In the caption, Twinkle often leaves fans in splits with her humorous captions to her social media posts and this one was no such exception.

Twinkle Khanna's gets ready for first commercial

She captioned the post and called herself a “middle-aged” model who would be worthy of an entire chapter. She further wrote about doing her first with the director on Zoom and also explained how her make-up artist is struggling to give the actress a perfect look in that visor and mask. Her friends from the industry were quick enough to comment under the post and praised her beauty skills. Actress Sonali Bendre was the first one to pour in her love for the post with heart face emoticons. Followed by Sonali was Namrata Shirodkar who wrote, “pretty always.” Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh wrote, “Pretty pretty.” Kashmera Shah wrote, “You are so pretty that he hardly needs to put any makeup on u.” Actress Tisca Chopra wrote, “Lovely Girl.”

Twinkle Khanna has always held on to her signature beauty aesthetic and has never failed in spreading her charm on-screen and off-screen as well. Apart from her charismatic personality, the actress is often seen sharing posts describing her shenanigans with children at home. From sharing their naughtiness at home to her daughter’s habit of reading books, she gives an insight into her daily life on social media. Earlier, she gave a glimpse of her son Aarav’s cooking skills, by sharing a picture of the delicious cake baked by him. Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote that she was prepping up for a cook-off, but now she wishes to send her son for the competition.

