Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kashmera Shah's Picture Along With Her BFFs Is Too Cute To Miss

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 24, 2020, to share an unseen picture of her along with her BFFs Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat and Vandana Sajnani Khattar. The trio looks adorable as they exude complete couple goals. Fans and netizens have gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kashmera shared a lovely picture with her BFFs that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the trio can be seen striking a stunning pose looking all glamourous and are all smiles to the camera. They all can be seen sporting black outfits that consist of a plunging neckline.

Kashmera opted for a wavy hairdo, kohled eyes, and nude lips. Tejaswini opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied eyeliner, and brown lips. Vandana, on the other hand, opted for a curly hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the throwback post, Kashmera also went on to pen a sweet note for her friends. She wrote, “friendships that have lasted more than a decade. Missing my Brain and Personality girls @tejukolhapure @vandanasajnaniofficial”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the picture looks and went on comment on all things nice. The post also received several likes and comments from fans and netizens. They went on to praise the trio for their strong bond, while some liked the picture very much. One of the users wrote, “Aww with several hearts”. While the other one wrote, “Lovely pic”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the trio

This is not the first time Kashmera has shared their pictures on her gram. The actor goes on to share several posts with them. Their friendship journey began when they starred together in a show titled Beauty, Brains and Personality. The show is about three women who have been childhood friends and enjoy their monthly dinner party where they talk about their lives and problems. Post that, the trio shares a close bond with each other and is quite evident through their social media handles.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron which was helmed and written by her. The film also starred Krishna Abhishek and Rishaab Chauhaan in pivotal roles. The film is about a young man making failed attempts at suicide before he meets a bystander who insists on assisting him in exchange for money. She will next be seen in Arjun Raaj’s Black Market alongside Mohan Joshi and Milind Gunaji. The movie is expected for a 2021 release.

