Kashmera Shah Shares A Sizzling Photo; Husband Krushna Calls Her 'gorgeous'

Television actor Kashmera Shah recently went through a body transformation. She shared some sizzling photos of herself ever since she got back on track. Recently, she shared a stunning photo of herself that her fans can't stop talking about. Her husband Krushna Abhishek also commented on her photo. Take a look at what the comedian-actor say about his wife's stunning transformation.

Kashmera Shah's stunning Instagram post

Kashmera is making headlines for her shocking body transformation. She recently shared a photo of herself as she was dressed in a stunning pink lacey lingerie. She wore a black blazer as a cover-up and looked extremely gorgeous. She went for a natural makeup look with smokey eyes and blow-dried hair. She wrote, "Don't be yourself. Be better. Here is your Monday Motivation. #kashisback" Take a look at Kashmera Shah's Instagram post:

Kashmera Shah's fans commented in numbers on her sizzling photo. Some of her fans called her beautiful while some called her gorgeous. They also commented with heart and fire emojis. Her husband Krushna Abhishek commented "Gorgeous" on her photo and she thanked him, calling him 'Love'. Take a look at some of the comments on Kashmera Shah's Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Kashmera Shah's Instagram

Kashmera Shah's pics are making rounds all over the internet. She recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot at the Taj hotel. She was dressed in a cyan bikini and paired it with a multicoloured jacket. She also shared a few behind the scene videos from the same. In her captions, she wrote some motivating captions related to working on yourself. In one of her posts, she wrote that she got motivated by one of her friends in the US, "Don't let the pandemic be an excuse. If I can do it so can you. A tribute to a dear friend away in the US. Thank you for this brilliant advice." Take a look at Kashmera Shah's pics and videos from the recent shoot.

She also shared a photo that was posted by Viral Bhayani on his social media. She was dressed in a black striped monokini and posed for the photos. Take a look at Kashmera's transformation photo.

