Krushna Abhishek Slams Celebs For Ranting About Getting Trolled On Social Media, Read

Krishna Abhishek is one of those celebrities who never shies away from expressing his views. He has always been open about his struggle in the entertainment industry. He recently opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and also slammed actors for ranting over getting trolled over social media. Here is what Krushna Abhishek had to say about it.

Krushna Abhishek slams celebrities for ranting over getting trolled

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Krushna Abhishek slammed actors for being always available on social media. Krushna said that actors are always available on social media and then they share that they are mercilessly trolled. He mentioned that on one hand, they say that they are getting trolled and on the other hand they are sharing intricate details on social media like which undergarments they have brought late at night. He questioned them by saying that why are they available so much that people start trolling them.

Krushna said that he keeps his personal life off of social media. He also warned other actors for staying off social media. He gave the example of Ranbir Kapoor about how he never joined social media. He further said that one should not be on social media unless they can handle it.

Krushna Abhishek on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

In the same interview, Krushna Abhishek also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and mental health issues. Talking about it, Krushna Abhishek said that the incident has proved how mental health is important. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, people have started taking care of it and have become cautious. Earlier people used to misbehave and had an attitude problem. He also mentioned that some people from the entertainment industry have also come down to earth now because of this incident.

Krushna Abhishek's shows

Over the years, Krushna Abhishek has entertained audiences with dance and comedy shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Comedy Circus seasons. On the work front, Krushna Abhishek is currently working on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. It is one of the most popular comedy shows in India and has also been topping the charts for quite some time now. The show featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sumona Chakravarti has left no stone unturned in making the audiences laugh.

