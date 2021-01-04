Kashmera Shah Drops Stunning Video From Latest Photoshoot, Says 'Be The Best You Can Be'

On Sunday night, Kashmera Shah took to Instagram and dropped a video that gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The actor donned a white sequin shrug with a flowy skirt. More so, she left her hair naturally open and opted for a bold makeup look. The song titled Sanam Re, featuring Pulkit Samrat, could be heard playing in the backdrop.

Sharing the video, Kashmera wrote, "One Life. Be the Best You Can Be." She went on to tag her husband, Krushna Abhishek and also tagged a bunch of other stars like Mahhi Vij, Rishaab Chauhaan, Arti Singh, among others. By the looks of it, Shah was all set to shoot for her upcoming venture as she wrote, "Kashi is back" in her hashtags.

Kashmera Shah's photoshoot video

As soon as Kashmera Shah's Instagram video was up on the internet, Pooja Batra dropped fire emoticons. A user wrote, "Looking awesome", whereas another fan penned, "So incredibly elegant, sensual and beautiful." Many simply dropped hearts on the post. Apart from the video, Kashmera also shared a photo from the shoot on her Instagram story.

Kashmera Shah rang in the New Year's with her husband Krushna Abhishek and shared a slew of amusing videos and pictures from the party. The couple was seen enjoying with their friends, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra. Firstly, Kashmera posted a short video of herself in which she said, “Happy New Year”. Milind Gaba’s song, Kya Karu was playing in the background.

In another video, Krushna and Karan were seen sitting together as they cherished some fun moments together. "Hahaha friends that don’t let u go @missnisharawal @realkaranmehra @rohitkverma @rishaabchauhaan Happy New Year," she wrote in the caption. As soon as Nisha Rawal caught a glimpse of the same, she laughed out loud and asked Kashmera a question. She wrote, "yeh kab Hua. love u both" (When did this happen).

On the work front, Kashmera was recently seen in a reality show. Apart from this, she was last seen in the web show, Fourplay, alongside Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani and others. The series garnered positive reviews from fans.

