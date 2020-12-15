Krushna Abhishek Shares Pic Of Wife Kashmera Shah; Says 'You Have Always Made Us Proud'

On December 14, 2020, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of his wife Kashmera Shah. In the picture, Kashmera can be seen wearing a bikini and posing in the pool. In the caption, Krushna said that he is proud of her and that her ‘fearless attitude’ takes her to places. Many of his fans dropped lovely comments on the post.

Krushna Abhishek shares a stunning pic of his wife Kashmera Shah

Kashmera reposted Krushna's post and captioned it as, "Awwww Love is in the air" with several red hearts. In the picture, Kashmera can be seen wearing a white and blue-coloured bikini. She kept her make-up subtle and minimal. Kashmera’s hair was styled in loose beach waves and kept loose. In the caption, Krushna wrote, “You have always made us proud and I know that you will continue to do so. Your fearless attitude will take you places… Love you Kash @kashmera1 and all the best” with several red hearts and a devil face emoticon.

Many of his fans dropped lovely comments. A fan commented, “Look so fabulous and beautiful” while another one called him ‘lucky’ in the comments with a winking face emoticon. A user commented, “Million, killing in water” with a red heart. Another one simply called Kashmera ‘strong woman’ in the comments.

In his other recent post, Krushna shared a selfie picture with Kashmera and expressed his love. His caption read, “U r playing very well and u r giving your 100%. People are and will love u. proud of u cud @kashmera1”. A fan commented, “Agree… great gob Kashmera mam”. Another one wrote, “Wow amazing couple mashalla”.

Kashmera recently celebrated her birthday on December 2, 2020. The actor turned 49 years. Krushna shared an adorable picture with her and wished her happy birthday in the caption.

He wrote, “Hey cud wishing u a very happy birthday lots of love to u we all miss u at home. Wishing u a healthy and wealthy life. Love u don’t wanna say see u soon” with a loving face emoji and a shining red heart.

Kashmera responded to his post, “Thank you my love. Yes I hope to rock inside and I just want you to be proud. Love u”. Preeti Sood and many of her fans wished her and poured love in the comments section.

