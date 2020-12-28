Kashmera Shah Looks Sizzling As She Is All Set To Reveal New Look For 2020's Last Week

Kashmera Shah is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures and videos from her photoshoots and film sets. She recently took to Instagram to share a bold picture of herself and stated that she is all set to reveal a new look for the last week of this year. Read on to know more about her latest post and other pictures.

Kashmera Shah's Instagram post

Actor Kashmera Shah's photos are bold and make her fans and followers go gaga over her posts. She shared a picture on Instagram recently, wherein she could be seen wearing a red bikini and has paired it up with a satin blue shirt. The actor is posing on a bed and has captioned the post, "All set to reveal a new look for the last week of this year. Hoping that the new year 2021 is good for everyone. Wishing everyone a healthy life. Love always #kashisback". She even tagged her husband Krushna Abhishek and a few of her friends in the post. You can see it here.

Kashmera has around 391k followers on the social networking site and her latest picture received 13k likes within four hours of posting. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for her. While one fan wrote, "gorgeous", another follower called her 'hotness'. Most of the comments comprised of fire emojis. You can see some of the comments here.

Coming to Kashmera Shah's Instagram, her feed features numerous pictures and videos of Krushna and their kids Rayaan and Krishaang. In July, the couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. She wrote a heartfelt note and showered love on Krushna. In her caption, she asserted, "When we got married today 8 years ago I did not realise that we were inadvertently promising each other that we would love each other 24/7. Love you and Happy Anniversary Cud".

The majority of her pictures are from photoshoots, where she can be seen wearing bikinis and monokinis. The actor has appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films over the years and has done numerous songs as well. Her films include Revati, My Bollywood Bride, Marne Bhi Do Yaaron, 9 Eleven, Murder, Janasheen among others. She has also acted in television shows like Siya Ke Ram, Fourplay, Nach Baliye, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Image Credits: Kashmera Shah Official Instagram Account

