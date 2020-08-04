The Kapil Sharma Show New Episode To Feature Krushna, Archana, & Kiku's Spouses

The Kapil Sharma Show has now returned back to the TV with their new episodes. After a hiatus of more than 125 days, the whole cast of the show was seen on the new episode that aired on August 1st. The first episode showcased the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and how he helped the migrants by taking action at the ground level. In the sneak peek of the next episode, the social media handle of the show shared that the spouses of the cast of TKSS will grace the screens in the next episode. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM. Apart from this, you can also watch the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on SonyLIV App as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show new episode welcomed spouses of the cast of TKSS

The Kapil Sharma Show's new episode will showcase the star cast and their spouses. It includes Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda and his wife Priyanka Sharda, as well as Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi. Fans would certainly miss Kapil Sharma's wife Ginny Chatrath from the show as she won't be appearing in the episode. The episode will have the couples share their love stories, their journey together, and also some secrets about each other on the show.

It is considered as a The Kapil Sharma Show family special episode. The couples were seen dancing on some hip songs as well. The episode is considered to be an open conversation about the couples and their love life. The special episode will air on August 8th this Saturday.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Barti Singh, and Kiku Sharda. The cast is back after shooting for few episodes post-lockdown. The first episode aired post lockdown aired on August 1, 2020, and continued with the same celebrity guest for the second episode on August 2, 2020, as well. The only cast who was missing from TKSS was Chandu. However stand-up comedian Rajeev Thakur made a special appearance in Saturday's episode to make up for his absence.

