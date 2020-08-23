'Bigg Boss' Season 1 Contestants: Rahul Roy To Rupali, Here's How They Look After A Decade

Bigg Boss season 1 that aired during the early 2000s laid the foundation of a reality show that transcended beyond linguistic and cultural boundaries. The show hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi had 15 contestants from the entertainment field. Actors like Rahul Roy, Amit Sadh, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, and celebrities like Carol Gracias, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, among others were part of the show. Here's a look into how these Bigg Boss season 1 contestants look like after a decade.

'Bigg Boss' Season 1 contestants then and now

Rahul Roy

(Source: Weblinksonline Youtube and Rahul Roy Instagram)

Rahul Roy was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 1. Presently, Rahul Roy is busy with his acting commitments. Rahul Roy will be next seen in Nitin Kumar Gupta's The Walk. The movie, starring Rahul Roy in the lead throws light on migrant workers plight during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Gracias

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Carol Maria Gracias Instagram)

Carol Gracias, who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss season 1 has come a long way in her modelling career. Recently, the model celebrated her two-decade-long association with famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing an old picture from her archive, Carol wrote: "Thank you Sabya for all the love and making us part of your celebration... Proud to be part of your journey for the last 20years..Shine on!!!!" (sic)

Ravi Kishan

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Ravi Kishan Instagram)

Ravi Kishan, who was the third runner up of Bigg Boss season 1, gained popularity with his stint in the popular reality show. Presently, Ravi Kishan is a popular actor who has worked in several movie industries. He also has an active political career.

Rupali Ganguly

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Rupali Ganguly Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly, who entered the Bigg Boss house after the success of her soap opera- Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, was one of the popular contestants of the show. Rupali Ganguly, who was on maternity leave, returned to the small screen with Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The show, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, is the official remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Amit Sadh

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Amit Sadh Instagram)

Amit Sadh participated in the first season of Bigg Boss after featuring in an array of television shows. He was one of the most popular contestants of the show, owing to which, he got to play a pivotal role in Milind Gadagkar's Phook 2. Amit Sadh was last seen in the second season of his hit series- Breathe.

Aryan Vaid

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Aryan Vaid Instagram)

Aryan Vaid was a popular model before participating in Bigg Boss Season 1. Although his tenure in the reality series was less when compared to others, his popularity soared because of his good looks. Aryan Vaid, who turned into an actor, was last seen in Bhojpuri film Raja (2019).

Kashmera Shah

(Source: Exclusive-Feel-Good-Wow-Entertaining-Original Youtube and Kashmera Shah Instagram)

Kashmera Shah participated in the first season of Bigg Boss at the peak of her film career. Her popularity soared with the show, and soon she started getting acting offers in big-budgeted Bollywood films. She currently resides with her husband Krushna Abhishek in Mumbai and recently made her directorial debut with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron (2019). Interestingly, Kashmera Shah recently graced the latest season of Bigg Boss to support her sister-in-law.

