Katrina Kaif Accepts The Challenge Of Supporting Women, Shares A Black And White Pic

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a black-and-white photo of herself. Along with the picture, the actor also participated in the campaign to spread messages about female solidarity and empowerment, with many including the hashtags #challengeaccepted and #womensupportingwomen. The actor also went on to tag a few actors from the industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a black and white picture where she looks absolutely stunning. The actor can be seen sporting a dark coloured t-shirt with rolled-up sleeves along with a pair of denim pants. She also opted for a middle parting wet hairdo, well-done brows and glossy lips.

Along with the post she also went on to spread the message of female solidarity. She wrote, “#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me. @anushkasharma @kareenakapoorkhan @chhabra.reena17 @rohiniyer @fatimasanashaikh @kushakapila @yasminkarachiwala @isakaif”. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this pic, several fans went on to comment on the post. The post garnered several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “Cuteness overload”. While the other one wrote, “You beauty”. Apart from fans, Bollywood celebs like Tahira Kashyap and many more also left sweet comments on the post. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif With Ranbir Kapoor Or Salman Khan: Whose On-screen Chemistry Looks Better?

Seems like it is not just Katrina Kaif who shared the black and white picture, several other Bollywood actors have also been sharing their black and white pictures to show their support for their fellow women.

The trend has been garnering major attention on social media. Celebs like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan and many more among have been sharing their black and white pictures under the hashtag #womensupportingwomen. Take a look at a few pics of these divas who are supporting this initiative.

Also read | Do You Know The Cost Of Katrina Kaif’s 'Pride Month' Dress And Shoes?

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film was helmed Ali Abbas Zafar and it received mixed reviews from fans and viewers. The actor will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The film will reportedly commence filming post lockdown and is expected to hit the silver screen in 2021.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Aced The Red And Gold Ethnic Ensemble Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.