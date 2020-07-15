Do You Know The Cost Of Katrina Kaif’s 'Pride Month' Dress And Shoes?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is known for her unique sartorial choices. She often grabs attention with her stunning attires in public appearances. Recently, she posted a series of photos flaunting her multi-coloured body con dress and paired it with similar shoes from Reebok. Katrina Kaif’s social media post garnered immense love from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. However, do you know how much does her dress and Reebok shoes cost? We have mentioned the price details about the pair that you must check out right away. Read on:

Katrina Kaif's Pride Month look

Katrina Kaif often sways everyone with her voguish attires. She is also active on social media and shares photos and videos of herself on various platforms. She does not shy away from posing while donning the latest fashion pieces and inspires her fans to follow the trend. Recently, Katrina Kaif took to social media and celebrated the Pride Month in June. She posted a series of pictures in a multi-coloured body-hugging dress from the Italian brand Dsquared2 on her official Instagram account. The actor paired it with shoes by Reebok, which launched its new collection All Types of Love to honour the Pride Month. Check out Katrina Kaif’s social media post.

According to a report, Katrina Kaif’s multicolour dress costs $1280, which makes around ₹96,804. On the other hand, Reebok CLUB C 85 PRIDE SHOES comes at $75. Converting the same into INR makes ₹5672. So, the entire combination would charge one around ₹102,476.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Here’s to the celebration of every story that’s unique and every journey that’s different with #alltypesoflove collection ❤️💚💙🧡💛🌈 @reebokindia @reebokclassicindia". The actor’s photos received more than 32 lakh likes and around 32,000 comments on the platform. While celebrities commented by wishing Pride Month, fans applauded Kaif’s look.

