Katrina Kaif Accidentally Goes Live On Instagram,her Confused Expression Is Winning Hearts

Katrina Kaif is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily activities. However, recently, a video of Katrina Kaif has gone viral on the internet and the fans cannot stop laughing. In the video, it appears as if Katrina is having a problem with going live on Instagram. In the background, Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif is trying to help her understand the live option on Instagram. But, the moment Katrina Kaif comes to know that she is already live on Instagram she is confused. Her confused expressions have caught the attention of her fans. Several fans who were live at that time recorded her video and started sharing it online.

Here is a look at Katrina Kaif's video

Several fans commented on the video. Some fans commented about how hilarious Katrina Kaif's expressions look in this video. Others also mentioned how beautiful the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor looks without makeup. Check out some of the comments below.

Katrina Kaif has also done her part amid the Coronavirus lockdown to help the people in need. Katrina Kaif even donated to the PM Cared Fund and the Cheif Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. The actor even urged her fans to continue donating to the relief fund. Check out her post here.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the release date of the film has been postponed further. The film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films.

