Katrina Kaif's Films In The Comedy Genre That Are Sure To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Katrina Kaif has worked in a wide range of Bollywood films over the years. She has been a part of Hindi films that fall into different genres, including comedy, action, romance, and drama. Here is a look at a few comedy films that Katrina Kaif has been a part of.

Katrina Kaif's movies that were loved for their comedy

1. Partner (2007)

Partner is a comedy film released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolved around a man who sought the help of a love guru to impress the girl that he was in love with. The film was directed by David Dhawan who also contributed to the story of the film. Partner starred actors like Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

2. Welcome (2007)

Welcome was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2007. The film revolved around a man who fell in love with the sister of a gangster. The film was written and directed by Anees Bazmee. Welcome is considered one of the most iconic comedy films in Bollywood. Welcome starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, amongst others.

3. Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Singh Is Kinng was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolved around a simpleton who tried to bring back an old couple's son, a dreaded gangster, back. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee who also contributed to the story of the film. Singh Is Kinng was a film that starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Om Puri, amongst others.

4. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolved around a man who was willing to do anything for the woman he loved. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi while he also contributed to the story of the film. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Darshan Jariwala, amongst others.

